A shipment of peaches and nectarines sold at Walmart stores in New Jersey has been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination.

The FDA said last week that Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York issued the recall after routine sampling by the packing house revealed the bacteria.

The peaches and nectarines were sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU stickers 4044, 3035 and 4378 showing the country of origin of Chile.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem to date.

Consumers were urged to return the fruit to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The listeria scare comes on the heels of a baby spinach recall over possible salmonella contamination.