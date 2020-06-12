Parts of the shore deserted on a summer weekend

If you haven't taken a ride to the shore yet this season, be prepared to be a little shocked or sad at what you see. Businesses that have been shut down and public spaces with severe limits give an eerie feeling in what is usually a bustling, vibrant time at the shore. Hopefully things pick up soon, when King Murphy allows.

