Route 295 at Route 73

🚑 A woman jumped out of a moving ambulance

🚑 It's not clear why

🚑 She suffered serious injuries

MOUNT LAUREL — A Gloucester County woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after jumping out of a moving ambulance on a busy South Jersey roadway Friday afternoon.

A Ford Transit ambulance was traveling northbound on Route 295 near milepost 38.2 in Mount Laurel on April 4, just before 2 p.m., when a rear seat passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Sewell, jumped out of the moving vehicle, according to New Jersey State Police.

As a result, she sustained serious injuries.

While it’s not clear what those injuries were, why she jumped out of the ambulance, or why she needed an ambulance to begin with, the incident remains under investigation.

Matthew Rossi

👨‍⚖️ Non-verbal student in a wheelchair died on school bus ride home

👨‍⚖️ Nurse sentenced after pleading guilty to neglect

👨‍⚖️ Victim's mother urges lawmakers to pass a bill protecting disabled students

EAST HANOVER — A former nurse has lost his nursing license but will spend no time in prison after pleading guilty to negligence in the death of a non-verbal disabled Morris County man.

Emilio Rivera, 30, of Carlstadt, was sentenced on Friday in Superior County in Morris County, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Rivera pleaded guilty to third-degree endangerment and third-degree neglect of a disabled person in February.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation in connection with the Feb. 10, 2023 death of Matthew Rossi, who had autism and used a wheelchair due to muscular dystrophy. An attorney for the Rossi family did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Barnegat school investigation

🔺5 school staffers suspended

🔺Firing on urgent agenda

🔺Student involved is special needs, report says

BARNEGAT — A teacher and four support staffers were suspended and are headed for firing after a recent incident with a student at one of Barnegat’s public schools.

The incident happened at the Russell O. Brackman School, the district's middle school for 7th and 8th graders, Schools Superintendent Brian Latwis in a letter to school families last week.

Barnegat police investigated but did not anticipate charging anyone with a crime, he said.

While not confirmed by school officials, the child was an 8-year-old special needs student who is enrolled in the district’s program dubbed “Academics, Communication, and Essential Skills (ACES),” News 12 reported.

The student’s mother, a Lakewood resident, described being shown photos of her child’s wrists and ankles bound with tape and was told she also had tape on her mouth.

The young child is non-verbal and diagnosed with autism, ADHD and cognitive delays, according to the same report, which said the mother is planning to sue the school district.

Teens on a street in Westampton 4/4/25

🚨Attendees of an event at a recreation center swarmed a nearby neighborhood

🚨Video shows people jumping on parked cars

🚨A self-defense energy weapon, also known as a Taser, could be heard in the video

WESTAMPTON — Things got wild and crazy in a bad way in after an event at a recreation center Friday night.

Residents near the Westampton Recreation Center told Fox 29 Philadelphia that an event let out around 10 p.m., sending dozens of people screaming and running through the nearby Spring Hollow neighborhood.

Video from one resident's security camera shows a loud group carrying flashlights. People can be seen standing on two cars parked in the street and walking between vehicles in driveways. The group momentarily scatters across yards.

Tatiana Iglesea told CBS Philadelphia she owns the vehicles and shared pictures of dents in the hood and roof. The crowd dispersed when an officer arrived but gathered again when they left, according to Iglesea.

A party that attracted students from four different high schools took place at the recreation center, Mikaela Barclay, 14, told CBS Philadelphia. She called their behavior "disrespectful."

"The Westampton Township Recreation Department, Police Department, the Township Committee, and the Administration are aware of the incident that occurred last night at our recreation center. The incident is still under investigation and we are taking steps to prevent this from happening in the future," police said on their Facebook page.

"Chicken jockey" scene from "The Minecraft Movie," Township Theatre in Washington Township

🚨 Teens at "The Minecraft Movie" yelled and committed vandalism at a NJ theater

🚨 Parents must now accompany their children to screenings

🚨 Attendees yelled lines from the movie at screenings across the country

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Bergen) — After “unsupervised boys” behaved in a “completely unacceptable” fashion at screenings of "The Minecraft Movie," parents must now accompany their children at a Bergen County theater.

Some say, however, part of it may have been part of the experience as lines from the movie go viral on TikTok.

The Township Theatre announced the new policy in a post on its Facebook page that said an unsupervised group believed to be from Waldwick committed the vandalism on Friday night and behaved in a “completely unacceptable” manner.

"We also received multiple complaints from other moviegoers who were trying to enjoy the film with their families. Video footage of the incident has been obtained," the theater wrote in its post. “If your son was at Township Theatre last night, we strongly encourage you to have a conversation with him about his behavior."

State Sen. Holly Schepisi, R-Bergen, in a Facebook post also urged a conversation.

"This is a great local movie theater owned by a friend. It’s a shame that they even had to post this or implement this policy. Parents please talk to your kids about what not to do while out in public," Schepisi wrote.

The theater did not disclose if police were notified or details about what happened during the screening.

