Our annual tradition ‘down the shore’ in AC

The Dennis and Judi show is broadcasting from the Steel Pier in Atlantic City the Friday before Memorial Day every year. Last year was the exception due to the pandemic, but this year we are back at it. I've been coming to Atlantic City since I was a baby and I still love it. It has gone through so many ups and downs over the years with casino gambling coming in and some casinos and hotels going out a few years ago.

The city has found its equilibrium and it is an excellent mix of the glitz and glamour of the casinos and regular Jersey Shore ambiance. You just have to know where to look and check it out.

Take a tour with Dennis around Atlantic City

There is so much more to Atlantic City and the rest of Absecon Island than just great hotels and casinos. You could easily spend a week there and never run out of things to do.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.