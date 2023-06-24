There's a lot to love about New Jersey, and as someone who's lived here for just over a year, I'm still amazed about all the cool things there are to do!

There are a ton of great little roadside spots to eat, we've got one of the last remaining drive-in movie theatres in the area and of course, living this close to the beach opens a lot of opportunities for some fun!

One of my favorite things to do, especially on a Saturday and Sunday afternoon is hit one of Jersey's awesome local breweries.

Now, I live in Seaside Heights so I'm of course partial to Heavy Reel Brewing.

They've got some IPAs that'll really make your head spin and they are delicious.

A few weeks ago I hit up Last Wave Brewing in Point Pleasant.

That place was really cool because they had a great selection of beers on tap to choose from and also a nice little outdoor area that we were able to enjoy.

But let's say you're looking for a brewery to check out when you've got the kids and the dog, and need something with a family-friendly atmosphere.

One Of The Most Family Friendly Breweries In The Country Is In New Jersey.

Now, that may sound like an oxy-moron; a family-friendly bar, but this place really is the real deal.

Every visit comes with a flavored bowl of popcorn, and they even specialize in kid-friendly non-alcoholic drinks like an Egg Cream Seltzer.

Of course, this spot is also complete with an area you can bring your pooch to enjoy a day out as well.

According to Only In Your State, Alternate Ending Beer Company is the perfect family-friendly brewery for a great day out, and don't forget your four-legged friend!

Located at 1057 NJ-34 in Aberdeen Township it may become your next favorite place to grab a brew and spend time with the family.