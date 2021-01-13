One killed in van crash on Route 24

HANOVER — One person is dead and several injured after a van went through a guardrail on Route 24 and landed on its roof.

The crash in the eastbound lanes near Exit 2 for Columbia Turnpike in Hanover happened about 10:15 a.m., according to State Police, who had no additional information about what caused the crash or exactly how many people were injured.

Video from a helicopter above the crash scene showed a heavy duty helicopter being used to lift the van.

All eastbound lanes were still closed for an investigation as of noon. Traffic is being forced off at Exit 2. The ramp from Columbia Turnpike westbound onto Route 24 East is also blocked but eastbound access is open.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ