On the run: NJ jail mistakenly releases inmate in Mercer County

TRENTON — An inmate who was "mistakenly" released from custody Thursday by the Mercer County Correction Center remains at large.

As is the protocol for all those released from the prison and don't have a ride waiting for them Clark Green Jr., 65, was taken in the corrections center van to the Trenton Transportation Center, according to county spokeswoman Julie Wilmont. From there he can take a bus or train to his next destination

There is no public transportation available at the jail on Route 29 in Lambertville.

Wilmont did not disclose how the error was discovered. The county put out a release Friday night.

Green was being held on a charge of theft by deception, a case that has been resolved.

He also had robbery offenses out of Ohio and through an interstate agreement Green was being housed in Mercer on the local charge.

The U.S Marshal’s NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force is leading the search for Green.

Anyone who sees Green should not approach him and instead should call 911.

