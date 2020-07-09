Old Bridge man went for a drive Sunday and never returned

OLD BRIDGE — Police are looking for a man last seen leaving his home on Sunday morning.

Edward Hussey, 49, was driving a 2011 burgundy red Honda Pilot with the license plate RM50FE when he left his home on Lakeridge Drive in the Matawan section of Old Bridge around 10 a.m., according to police. He may have been headed to Allenhurst or Lakewood, police said.

The SUV has numerous Jets and Clemson University stickers.

Hussey is described as 5 feet, 11 inches with a shaved head, blue eyes and 200 pounds. He is always wearing a baseball cap, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about Hussey to call 732-721-4000.

