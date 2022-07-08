So you are probably asking yourself "does Shawn mean which cereal is your favorite to taste" no I am asking "which cereal is your favorite to smell?" That's because there is a new line of candles coming out and cereal lovers may love this idea.

According to a report by Food and Wine, there is a new line of candles coming out with a "breakfast cereal" theme. So no spoon or bowl is required for these cereal favorites.

General Mills is very excited to bring this new line of "cereal" candles to the national market. In fact, they are so excited that they have teamed up with Target to launch this new product line.

What were your favorite General Mills cereals? Will one of your favorites be in this new candle line? The cereals featured in the new line of candles include Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios, Trix, and Lucky Charms.

According to Food and Wine, Susan Pitt, Director of Brand Experience at General Mills said "These candles feature the delicious scents of some of our most beloved products, like Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and offer brand fans a new, fun way to experience their favorite childhood cereals."

Pitt added, "Our new line of cereal-scented candles are the perfect at-home accessory for any cereal lover."

I started to think about which of these cereals would I want as a candle for our home and I think I would select Trix as my candle of choice. After that maybe Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

