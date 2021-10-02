Ocean County, NJ sex offender arrested on Megan’s Law charge

A Manchester resident has been arrested on charges of failing to register as a sex offender.

Ralph Downey, Jr., 21, was taken into custody by Manchester police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Megan’s Law Unit on Tuesday.

“Since 1994, Megan’s Law requires certain sex offenders to register with their local police departments whenever they move and/or change their residential address or place of employment. Failure to comply with this obligation is a third degree crime,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.

Downey was arrested and charged with failing to meet his annual registration requirement with any law enforcement agency.

He is now in the Ocean County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding this case or any other person violating Megan’s Law requirements to contact Sergeant John Argento of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 2903.