NY men caught with $400K of pot, THC in mason jars, NJ cops say

EAST RUTHERFORD — A pair of New Yorkers were busted this week after being pulled over and found with roughly $400,000 worth of marijuana and concentrated THC oil, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

According to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, 20-year-old Kyle Hilgendorf was driving with 28-year-old Vicent Finizio as a passenger when they were pulled over Monday by police.

A Bergen County Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted officers to the potential presence of drugs and a court authorized search of the vehicle turned up 5 pounds of marijuana and 10 mason jars filled with THC oil, the prosecutor said.

THC concentrated oil is commonly smoked or vaped, and the amount recovered could produce thousands of THC vape cartridges, Musella said.

Hilgendorf and Finizio, both of the Howard Beach section of Queens, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute THC hashish, and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Both men were taken to Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, pending their first court appearances.