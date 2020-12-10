Northern Lights might be visible from NJ Thursday night

If seeing the aurora borealis is on your bucket list, you might, might, be able to scratch it off this week if you're not too picky.

The phenomenal light show is normally only visible by traveling to the extreme north, to places like Alaska or Canada say. But experts say you have a chance of catching a small glimpse of this Thursday night without leaving the Garden State.

Something called the Coronal-Mass Ejection is happening and it means the sun co-mingles with particles which are pushed farther south from the North Pole than usual. (Is Santa upset about this?) All this scientific gobbledygook means if you're on a high hill as far away as possible from any artificial light you may be able to see some faint green glows belonging to the aurora borealis. Forecasters are predicting mostly clear skies for North Jersey Thursday night, so there's your chance.

Read more about this on NJ.com. If the faint green light just isn't good enough, here's a video of the Northern Lights in full glory.

