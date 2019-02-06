NJ has a new law to take pride in (pun intended), and it’s another step in the total indoctrination of our kids. Just fresh from Governor Murphy’s signature, the new law will require middle and high schools in New Jersey to teach students about the historical contributions of people in the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual and Transgender community beginning in the 2020-2021 school year. Forget about the fact that our schools are failing despite how much money we throw at them, the law is simply another misguided, feel- good ploy in the governors attempt to turn his constituents into group-think automatons.

The latest law signed by our Marxist governor is so incredibly out of touch that it led me to wonder how someone with 4 children would want a school curriculum to be so packed with extraneous subjects— especially when our kids are consistently being outscored by kids in other states. Wouldn’t you think he’d want to seal his legacy by signing laws that would contribute to better grades, higher test scores and college attendance?

You’d be wrong. Because Murphy is looking way past NJ. He’s looking at Washington. He wants it all. And what looks better in a campaign? Improving school standards of education, thereby creating graduates who are ready to navigate the tough road ahead of them? Or being the guy who championed one of the coziest, yummiest, rose-colored political issues out there?

If you want to create a generation of people who embrace “diversity” (difficult), who don’t think their group is better than any other (doubtful) who love EVERYONE (impossible), why single out one oppressed group?

Why not schedule the school day so that one hour is reserved for garden variety academics, and the rest of the day we just teach values.

For example:

8:00-9:00: Group A is oppressed. Look how great they are!

9:00-10:00: Group B is oppressed. Look how great they are!

And so on.

That would be fine for Phil, because not only did his children not attend our public schools, it’s a good bet that many future generations of Murphys will not either. So there you go... it’s easy to make make rules and restrictions and dictate curricula with abandon when your family won’t be the guinea pigs for the new NJ High School (or middle school) of Social Justice. I resent this gross intrusion into my family’s job: to teach values and ethics to my kids, and let the schools stick to academics. But after all, this is the perfect formula for the perfect socialist state.

