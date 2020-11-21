NJ woman charged with letting landscaper rape and molest child

GARFIELD — A 40-year-old city resident has been charged with allowing a man to rape and molest a pre-teen girl over a two-year period.

Roseann Maru, a married job coach, was arrested Wednesday, four days after Bergen County officials arrested a 59-year-old landscaper from Saddle Brook on charges of sexually assaulting and endangering the child who was under 13.

Prosecutors said Maru had custody of the victim during the times the child was assaulted and she allowed the assaults to happen.

Prosecutors did not identify the Maru's relationship to the child or accused rapist and New Jersey 101.5 does not publish information that could identify sex-crime victims.

Maru has been charged with second-degree child endangerment. The accused rapist, Jeffrey Pinto, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact and second-degree child endangerment.

Prosecutors say Pinto violated the child in Garfield, Saddle Brook and Pennsylvania.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Maru or Pinto had attorneys who could speak for them.

