NJ woman charged in violent confrontation over mask at Staples

A Hackensack woman was charged with assault after a confrontation over a mask at a Staples store.

Police said the 54-year-old victim had asked another customer at the Staples on Hackensack Avenue to adjust her mask, which was hanging below her mouth.

Police said Terri Thomas, 35, became angry and yelled at the victim, who identified herself in media interviews as Margot Kagan, of Teaneck.

Surveillance video released by Hackensack police shows Kagan standing at a fax machine when Thomas walks up to her. Thomas is seen pulling Kagan's cane and then pushing her to the floor, also knocking over a plastic partition.

Kagen was hospitalized at Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken leg. She was still recovering from a surgery she underwent four months ago.

Terri Thomas (Hackensack police)

Kagan told ABC 7 Eyewitness News she plans on pressing charges

Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt praised the staff at Staples for helping Kagen.

"I must add, Staples' employees immediately called 911 and tended to the victim within seconds of the assault. Unfortunately, the video clip that was released ends just prior to them helping her," DeWitt said in a written statement.

Thomas was charged with aggravated assault and released on a summons pending her first court appearance on Aug. 24.

Wearing a mask in retail locations is mandated by an executive order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy.

