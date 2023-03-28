NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ NJ water companies monitor 8,000-gallon chemical spill in Pa.

New Jersey American Water and Trenton Water Works said testing of its water from the Delaware River following a chemical spill from a Bucks County chemical facility shows no impact to quality.

⬛ NJ fraud alert: Change-of-address scams more common in NJ

A New Jersey Congressman is demanding the U.S. Postal Service immediately address the problem and stop thieves from easily stealing sensitive information in your mail

⬛ New Jersey beach town tightens rules on what's allowed on beach

Summer is right around the corner at the Jersey Shore and before you make your beach plans, there's a few new rules to follow in 2023.

⬛ NJ allowing electronic display of vehicle registration

There's now one less piece of paper to search for when a police officer pulls you over.

⬛ Emaciated whale washes up on Ocean City, NJ beach

Marine Mammal Stranding Center executive director Sheila Dean said the 9-foot pygmy whale had been dead "for a long time" and was barely recognizable.

