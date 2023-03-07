NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ Snow moves out

As the snow moves out this morning, it will be a windy day

⬛ Closed South Jersey diners could reopen as weed stores

Two popular former diners have been approved to sell legal cannabis in NJ

⬛ Newark, NJ admits it got scammed by a fake nation led by fugitive

Newark has canceled an agreement with 'sister city' the United States of Kailasa, a fake Hindu nation that tricked the officials of New Jersey's largest city.

⬛ Family of slain NJ councilwoman hires Bridgegate investigator

The family of slain Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour wants assurances from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office about the seriousness of their investigation into her death.

⬛ Cops: Ocean County Uber driver touched passenger inappropriately

According to authorities, the victim and three fellow passengers called for an Uber ride from Barnegat to Tuckerton.

⬛ Here's what NJ says you should do if a bat gets into your home

As long as you don't suspect the bat made contact with anyone, the fix is quite quick ... but nerve-racking.

