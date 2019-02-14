NJ teen and adult busted after pot gummy bear gets girl sick

FAIR LAWN — A teen who vomited repeatedly after eating what appeared to be candy given to her by a classmate tested positive for marijuana, and now the classmate and an adult are in trouble.

On Feb. 8 afternoon, police responded to a call about a child in need of medical care. They arrived in the area of Fair Lawn Avenue at Plaza Road Police, where a 14-year-old girl told them she had thrown up numerous times and was not feeling like herself.

She said a 13-year-old female classmate had given her a gummy bear, telling the victim that eating it would "stop her from stressing out."

The juvenile was taken to Valley Hospital for treatment, where drug testing determined that the "gummy bear" had been a marijuana edible.

Police said the investigation revealed that other students also had been given the edibles during school hours.

The 13-year-old female will be charged on a juvenile petition in Family Court.

Witness statements also led to the arrest of Jeffrey Klein, 48, a borough resident. He was released after being charged with possession of hashish under 5 grams.

