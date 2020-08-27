Even before the school year begins, athletic teams at two high schools in New Jersey have seen potential COVID-19 exposure disrupt student schedules.

In Monmouth County, the week’s workout sessions for football and volleyball were canceled at Howell High School after students potentially were exposed to coronavirus while at an event not school affiliated, according to school spokeswoman Rebecca Policastro.

Meanwhile in Salem County, a student athlete from Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional High School tested positive for novel coronavirus, as first reported by NJ.com.

Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional schools Superintendent Zenaida Cobain said the only program impacted — football — had one more summer workout left this week, which was canceled. Cobain said band continued to practice outside with social distance.

Cobain also confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that the positive case in Salem County was traced back to a Sea Isle City beach party that led to several cases among students in Gloucester County.

Those students who previously tested positive attend Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township, as reported by ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Howell High School is part of the Freehold Regional school district, which this week announced it will be starting the year on an all-remote schedule due to a staffing shortage.

Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional School district is among those starting the year on a hybrid schedule, Cobain confirmed.

Under NJSIAA guidelines, summer workouts take place during the summer recess period, which ends Friday for this year, a spokesman clarified.

Practices take place during the season, which starts mid-September for football, ahead of the start of competition in October.

This year, indoor sports that are traditionally held in the fall, gymnastics and girls volleyball, have been moved to a special, winter season that begins with practices in mid-February.