NJ school warned about possible hepatitis A exposure
HAMILTON (Mercer) —Students at a Central Jersey high school may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
A letter was sent to parents of more than 1,300 students at Nottingham High School-North on Friday informing them of the potential exposure but the letter did not disclose the circumstances.
The letter pointed out that most children have already been vaccinated for hepatitis A and are not at risk. Children in need of the vaccination can be brought to the Hamilton Township Health Department for a shot.
A message for the state Department of Heath was not returned Saturday morning.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by a virus that is spread through ingestion by objects or food contaminated by undetectable amounts of stool from an infected person. Hepatitis A can also spread from close personal contact with an infected person such as through sex or caring for someone who is ill, according to the CDC.
Symptoms of Hepatitis A include
- fever
- fatigue
- poor appetite
- vomiting or abdominal discomfort
- dark colored urine
- clay colored (pale) stool
- yellow discoloration to skin and whites of the eye (a condition known as jaundice)
Two cases of hepatitis A were reported at a Hamilton restaurant in 2014.
