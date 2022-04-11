NJ parents alarmed their 7-year-olds to be taught gender identity (Opinion)

This fall kids in the first and second grades will be taught identity in a plan hatched in 2020 but not required to be implemented until this coming fall. The Westfield School District distributed to parents sample lesson plans that teaches first graders that some kids may have "boy parts" but "feel like" a girl.

Some parents raised concerns that material like this should not be taught to kids at school, especially not to first and second-graders.

It remains to be seen if these parents dare to speak up against this new curriculum will be labeled "homophobic" or "transphobic" for questioning the wisdom of teaching this in school, let alone to 6 and 7-year-olds.

The bill passed and signed by Gov. DeSantis of Florida has already caused controversy and misinformation in that state. Activists protesting the law have labeled it the "don't say gay" law, when in fact there is no language of that nature anywhere in the law.

The law simply prohibits the teaching of gender studies to kids before the fifth grade, in an attempt to preserve parents' rights to have these sensitive conversations with their children in their own home and in their own time frame.

New Jersey public schools should be concentrating on the things we send our kids to school for. Teach them math, science, history and English. Sensitive personal issues are not the responsibility, nor the place for schools to get involved.

So far Gov. Murphy has failed to weigh in on the plan. If a teacher or administrator feels a student has an issue, they should contact the parent and make them aware of what they've observed. End of story.

The rights of parents have steadily been eroded over the last few decades, especially in public school. The line has to be drawn somewhere.

It will be interesting to see if parents stand up this fall to stop this or cower in fear of the radical activists and their allies who push this on young children. It's yet to be determined if busy New Jersey parents have the balls to stand up to this. Stay tuned.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

