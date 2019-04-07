JERSEY CITY — A man found dead in an apartment on Saturday suffered head injuries, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Suarez identified the man found inside an apartment at 112 Wilkinson Avenue as Gregory Harvey, 60, and said the cause and manner of death was yet to be determined by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests have been made, according to Suarez, who said Harvey's death remained under investigation. The HCPO Homicide Unit was parked in front of the apartment on Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News Harvey was married and had grandchildren.

Suarez asked anyone with information to contact her office at 201-915-1345.

