NJ labor shortage: Why aren’t you returning to work? Let’s hear from you

We've heard from the pundits and politicians. Now we want to hear from the people.

Restaurants and retailers have been complaining for months about the shortage of workers. They’ve offered hundreds of dollars in sign-up bonuses, perks worth thousands and pay well above the $15 an hour that progressives have been trying to make the new minimum wage.

What gives?

Some business owners and lawmakers blame supplemental unemployments benefits — an extra $300 a week through Labor Day — for keeping people at home. Others say there are more complex reasons.

What’s your reason?

On Thursday, New Jersey 101.5 presents a special town hall on the state’s labor crunch. Starting at 7 p.m., host Eric Scott and local business leaders and advocates will examine the labor shortfall and discuss what needs to be done.

We also want to hear from you — real people and workers in New Jersey.

What’s kept you from returning to work? Perhaps you want more than the part-time gig you had before.

Maybe it’s about lack of affordable child care.

You could be worried about contracting the virus in a crowded workplace.

Or maybe the extra benefits have afforded you new opportunities for a different path.

Whatever the reason, we’d like to hear them and share them online and on air.

Use the form below to get in touch.

