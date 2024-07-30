NJ gym owner just made it to American Ninja Warrior finals

If you know Raritan Township, then I’m sure you know that big Flemington Ice Arena on Case Boulevard by River Road.

Well, did you know right in that same spot is a little gem called Nex Level Ninja? They’re currently in the middle of their Ninja Sports Summer Camp and what’s not for a kid to love?

A co-owner of this badass place is Abby Clark — and talk about street cred! She just advanced to the finals on Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior. The semifinals aired last week on NBC with races between two ninjas with the winner heading to Las Vegas for the finals.

Abby Clark didn’t make it all the way to the buzzer but she definitely made it past JoJo Grubesic.

First of all, before I go on to tell you about her superhuman track record on the hit show show, if you’ve never watched it it’s amazing. The physics-defying moves in these crazy, impossible obstacle courses are often jaw-dropping. Even completing one course on Day One of the regular season competition is nothing the average person can do.

But Abby Clark has gone to the finals two times already. This will be her third. She made it in Season 10 and Season 14.

“Competing in the Vegas finals is so much fun because everything is much bigger,” Clark “The courses and obstacles are bigger in size and so much higher in the air.”

She didn’t grow up knowing she was going to become a professional ninja. Nor did she know she was going to marry one.

Abby competed in gymnastics in Springfield College in Massachusetts and won the 2015 National Championship on the balance beam. She also met her husband Joe Capo at college. Both athletic but thinking their competitive days were behind them, they did an obstacle course challenge in 2016 in Brooklyn and it changed their lives. They were instantly hooked. They both joined Team Monstro in the National Ninja League. Yes, there’s a national league for ninjas. Not all heroes wear capes.

In 2021 they opened Nex Level Ninja with a couple of business partners. It truly has evolved into a 360 world for them.

If you want to follow this Jersey girl’s finals adventure American Ninja Warrior returns on NBC in late August after the Olympics.

