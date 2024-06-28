NJ gas station selling $6 fuel loses its national branding

A gas station in South Jersey known for still selling gas at nearly $6/gallon has apparently lost or intentionally dropped its national branding.

Expensive Gas in Pleasantville, NJ

Not too long ago, we wrote about the Exxon station at the Black Horse Pike and Route 9 in Pleasantville, which, for some unknown reason, has been selling premium unleaded for $5.999 for quite some time.

And, yes, mid-grade is still a dime cheaper at $5.899.

$5.99 gas at Exxon in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman $5.99 gas at Exxon in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Now it appears that station is no longer associated with Exxon as all of that branding has been removed, leaving a big empty sign standing on the corner.

$5.99 gas at former Exxon in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman $5.99 gas at former Exxon in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

The gas station canopy as also been stripped of any references to Exxon.

$5.99 gas at former Exxon in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman $5.99 gas at former Exxon in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

As to why this gas station is selling (or trying to sell) gas at $5.89 and $5.99/gallon is anybody's guess.

There are other places to fuel-up in the immediate area that charge more normal prices, so it's not even like they're taking advantage of being the only game in town.

Truth be told, they can charge whatever they want and drivers will decide whether or not to buy gas there, but you'd assume very few (if any) people are buying $6 gas, especially now that it's an independent station.

Consumers Comment

We found some GasBuddy reviews of that gas station that echo what we're thinking...

September 2022: The most expensive gas in [Atlantic] county

September 2023: Can’t believe people would pay the posted prices

Just remember, the next time you are driving across Atlantic County, keep an eye on your gas gauge and your wallet.