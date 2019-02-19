NJ gas station crash kills 3; driver needed Narcan, report says

WAYNE — A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning left three people dead at a Delta gas station.

The accident involving two SUVs and a Chevy Camaro happened around 8:46 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 23 near New York Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

Aside from the Camaro, a Honda Pilot and a Nissan Rogue were involved. One of the drivers was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Valdes said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities had not shared the identities of those killed in the crash.

NBC 4 New York had reported that the victims were a father, his teen son and a gas station attendant, and also said that one of the drivers at the scene was revived using Narcan.

According to the Daily Voice , the father and son were getting gas in the teen's new Camaro, when they were struck by the Pilot as it barreled into the station.

Anyone who saw the crash or who may have information about those involved is urged to call the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, or to contact Wayne Police at 973-694-0600.

