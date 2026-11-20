I’ve spent a lot of this year writing about gas prices going up.

In May, NJ gas hit $4.54 and I read 928 of your comments about it. In July, I said prices would go back up, and I hated being right. In September, diesel hit an all-time record.

So it’s only fair that I tell you when the news is good.

And right now, it’s good.

How far prices have fallen

New Jersey’s average for regular was $3.85 a gallon Friday, according to AAA.

A week ago: $3.98

A month ago: $4.23

That’s a 38-cent drop in a month.

Nationally, the average was $3.72 Thursday, down from $4.30 a month earlier, according to AAA.

One thing I didn’t expect: New Jersey is now a little above the national average.

So what happened? Was it the election?

President Donald Trump raised that question this week.

“Biggest drop in gasoline in 18 years. Notice that they waited until after the ‘Election?” he wrote on Truth Social, according to Newsweek.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, didn’t buy it. He said gas stations follow oil, and oil had just had its worst week in more than five years, according to Benzinga.

Prices had started falling before Election Day, Newsweek reported. Analysts point to the usual fall factors:

People drive less when it gets colder.

Stations switch to cheaper winter-blend gas.

Refinery maintenance wrapped up.

The war with Iran still hangs over all of it. De Haan told Newsweek that prices won’t return to prewar levels until there’s “months and months” of oil shipments, with no escalations or a deal with Iran.

Don’t celebrate too much

Gas is still 81 cents more than it was a year ago, when New Jersey’s average was $3.04, according to AAA.

De Haan also still expects record-high Thanksgiving prices for both gas and diesel, topping the 2022 highs, Benzinga reported.

And then there’s the gas tax.

New Jersey’s gas tax went up 4.2 cents at the start of this year, to 49.1 cents a gallon, according to the state Treasury. Another increase could come Jan. 1, 2027, under the 2024 Transportation Trust Fund law.

The Treasury hasn’t announced a number yet. Last year’s announcement came Dec. 1.

Nearly 73 million people are expected to drive for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) Nearly 73 million people are expected to drive for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Hitting the road for Thanksgiving?

You won’t be alone.

AAA expects 81.5 million people to travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, November 24 and next Monday November 30, and nearly 73 million of them will drive, Fox Weather reported.

So fill up, pack the pie and enjoy the lower prices while they last.

What are you paying at your station right now?