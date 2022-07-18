First-responder families in NJ deserve this new health center just for them (Opinion)
If you are a first responder you know how challenging it can be to get the right doctor to treat you and your family.
So much of what police officers, firefighters and EMTs go through physically and mentally is far beyond the challenges of other jobs and careers.
First responders are often left trying to figure out what's best for their families and themselves without much guidance in a climate that still sees some of the most damaging and disparaging coverage from most news outlets.
One man is standing up to offer a service to our heroes that they can rely on for everything ranging from same-day sports physicals for your student-athletes to primary medical care to mental health support.
My friend Doug Forrester, who is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey (and ran for U.S. Senate back in 2002 and for governor of the state in 2005), is giving back.
He's launched a health services company called First Responder Partnership Health exclusively for first responders and their families.
They handle health care needs such as primary and urgent care, mental health services, pharmacy, X-ray, physicals, bloodwork and lab, CDL physicals, and telemedicine and virtual visits.
Visit their Mercer County facility, the first of its kind in the entire nation, located at 200 First Responders Way (formerly Horizon Center Boulevard) in Hamilton.

If you have any questions as a first responder about the services if you need your kid to get that physical today, please call 609-249-7073 or email info@frphc.com
