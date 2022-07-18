First-responder families in NJ deserve this new health center just for them (Opinion)

If you are a first responder you know how challenging it can be to get the right doctor to treat you and your family.

So much of what police officers, firefighters and EMTs go through physically and mentally is far beyond the challenges of other jobs and careers.

First responders are often left trying to figure out what's best for their families and themselves without much guidance in a climate that still sees some of the most damaging and disparaging coverage from most news outlets.

One man is standing up to offer a service to our heroes that they can rely on for everything ranging from same-day sports physicals for your student-athletes to primary medical care to mental health support.

Lars Bo Nielsen via Unsplash Lars Bo Nielsen via Unsplash loading...

My friend Doug Forrester, who is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey (and ran for U.S. Senate back in 2002 and for governor of the state in 2005), is giving back.

He's launched a health services company called First Responder Partnership Health exclusively for first responders and their families.

They handle health care needs such as primary and urgent care, mental health services, pharmacy, X-ray, physicals, bloodwork and lab, CDL physicals, and telemedicine and virtual visits.

ENT doctor checking ear with otoscope of woman patient jacoblund loading...

Visit their Mercer County facility, the first of its kind in the entire nation, located at 200 First Responders Way (formerly Horizon Center Boulevard) in Hamilton.

Listen to my conversation with the founder of this great service here:

If you have any questions as a first responder about the services if you need your kid to get that physical today, please call 609-249-7073 or email info@frphc.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.