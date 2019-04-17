NJ family social worker caught with child porn, report says

A state case worker for the Department of Children and Families is accused of keeping a massive collective of child pornography.

Ka’yan Frazier, 26, of Somers Point, was arrested Monday after an investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

As reported by BreakingAC, which cited a court affidavit, a data warrant found more than 1,000 videos and still images of children younger than 18 engaged in sex acts.

Since being hired in 2017, Frazier worked as a Family Service Specialist, according to public state payroll records.

He is currently in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

