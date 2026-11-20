New Jersey has yet another driving distinction we’d rather not have. The Garden State has been named the place with America’s worst drivers.

New Jersey Drivers Are The Worst

If you drive on a regular basis in New Jersey, there is no question. You will see bad driving all the time.

But maybe in the back of your mind, you thought there are bad drivers everywhere, so maybe New Jersey is just like every other state when it comes to driving.

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A new study reveals that thinking gives New Jersey drivers too much credit. Way too much credit.

The Worst Driving In America Is In The Garden State

The study revealed at Lending Tree confirms our worst fears. Not only does New Jersey have the worst drivers in America, but we have it by a large margin.

Read More: What Is The Craziest Highway Move You've Seen In New Jersey?

The study is based on driving incidents per 1000 drivers, and our score of 56.9 beats the number two state, North Carolina, by almost 9 points.

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If you’re keeping track, Massachusetts, South Carolina, and Maine round out the top five states with the worst drivers.

Where Are The Best Drivers In America?

If you’d like to drive in a place that’s safe to drive for a change. The study says you should try Arizona, Mississippi, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Michigan. They are the five states with the best drivers.

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The good news is your instincts about the drivers around you in New Jersey have been correct all this time. Be careful on the roads, especially in the Garden State.

Don't complain: Seven reasons why you're lucky to be living in NJ Despite the cost, here are seven lucky reasons why you should be proud to be living in such a fun and great state as New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant