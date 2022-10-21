NJ daycare closes, child abuse accusations against 5 caregivers

A Vineland daycare center has shut down after five workers were arrested and accused of child abuse.

The women, who ranged in age from 20 to 48, face allegations of force-feeding children, pulling and bending their fingers, hitting them in their heads and other forms of assault at Vineland Infant Toddler Center in August, as reported by Vineland Daily Journal, citing complaints and affidavits.

Charges were filed on Oct. 14 by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office against the following:

— Martha Gil, 39, of Vineland

— Emmaliz Torres, 20, of Millville

— Marcia Green, 48, of Fairfield Township

— Allison Willis, 28, of Shiloh Borough

— Cecilia Ruiz-Perez, 27, of Bridgeton

The center provided care for very young children, from newborn through three years old, according to an online listing with the city.

On Friday, the center was listed on Google as permanently closed.

Stemming from interactions with five different toddlers, Gil and Torres each were charged with five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child as well as five counts of fourth-degree cruelty/neglect.

Green was charged with four counts each of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and cruelty and neglect of children, as well as three counts of fourth-degree endangering another person.

Willis faced three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of fourth-degree cruelty/neglect and two counts of fourth-degree endangering another person.

Ruiz-Perez faced second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree cruelty/neglect, stemming from allegations involving one child.

At least one young victim was developmentally disabled, as reported by NJ.com.

The same report said that the summertime incidents were captured on surveillance camera footage in the center.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

