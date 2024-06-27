We all have our special favorite for a night out on the town, don’t we? What if you want to impress your date and take things next level? Then you need to go to the best date night restaurant in New Jersey.

There is a website called Love Food that did a deep dive into our state to determine the best date night destination in New Jersey.

The Best Date Night Restaurant In New Jersey

I’m curious if you’ve been there and if so if you agree. There are lots of romantic, fine-dining destinations but according to Love Food, there is one stand-out that can’t be ignored. So, what is the most romantic, best date-night destination in all of New Jersey?

Get our free mobile app

It is all about the Chart House in Weehawken.

Read More: The Most Famous Restaurant In New Jersey

The website makes an amazing point, if you want to stellar view of New York City, you can’t be in New York City so across the Hudson is the place to be. You get the best of both worlds from an optics standpoint, you get water-front dining and an unbeatable city view.

This is a high-end restaurant that specializes in seafood and surf and turf may be the only way to do it up right! Check out this amazing special.

Amazing Three Course Meal For $58



MAIN

10 OZ. PRIME RIB

SAVORY SHRIMP PASTA

BRONZE SALMON + SHRIMP

SOUP & SALAD

CUP OF SOUP

CAESAR

CHOPPED SALAD

DESSERT

MINI LAVA CAKE

So how many of you are going to get into a new relationship just so you can go out to eat here? It is everything people say it is, in this case, believe the hype.

If you are on a budget and want to scale it down a bit, here are the best diners in New Jersey!

The 20 Dynamite New Jersey Diners That Are Too Tasty Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan