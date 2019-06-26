NJ couple missing in Barbados, police say

A couple from Montclair vacationing in Barbados went missing after renting Jet Skis on Monday.

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, were last seen near Holetown Beach heading out onto the ocean around 2:55 p.m. Monday. They were wearing life jackets, the person who rented them the watercraft told the Royal Barbados Police Force.

When the couple did not return, that person organized a search with other operators before notifying the police. The Barbados Coast Guard then joined a search that police said extended about 20 miles to the south, to Bridgetown, but did not turn up the couple or their Jet Skis.

The couple had been staying at the Discovery Bay Hotel in Trents, St. James, according to police, who said they did not check out. They arrived at the hotel on Sunday and were scheduled to check out on Friday, according to police.

Ninfa Urrutia, Devil's mother, told ABC News she has been calling police in Barbados and the U.S. Embassy, but they have not returned her messages. She told ABC News Suarez has two children, ages 5 and 10, from a previous marriage.

The State Department told ABC News it is aware of the couple's disappearance but could not comment further due to privacy concerns.

