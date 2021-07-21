NJ cops search for 2 tied to assault of Atlantic City councilman

ATLANTIC CITY — Police said they want to speak with a man and woman they say were present during the assault of city Councilman Hossain Morshed on July 15.

During a hospital room press conference, Morshed said he was punched and beaten in a parking lot at Florida and Atlantic avenues after returning from a mosque. He said a group of men and women with guns warned Moshed not to "go against the needle exchange program."

The man police would like to speak with is described as Black, 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a beard. He was wearing a red shirt on the night of the assault. The woman is described as Black or Hispanic wearing a denim shirt and shorts.

The pair left in a dark four-door sedan traveling north on Florida Avenue from Atlantic Avenue.

The City Council is expected to take a final vote on the needle exchange program at Wednesday night's meeting.

