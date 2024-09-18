NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/18
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
13 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:40am - 7:02pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 8:26a
|Low
Wed 2:51p
|High
Wed 8:48p
|Low
Thu 3:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:00a
|Low
Wed 2:15p
|High
Wed 8:22p
|Low
Thu 2:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:14a
|Low
Wed 2:27p
|High
Wed 8:36p
|Low
Thu 2:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:56a
|Low
Wed 2:19p
|High
Wed 8:18p
|Low
Thu 2:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:30a
|High
Wed 12:06p
|Low
Wed 6:56p
|High
Thu 12:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:20a
|Low
Wed 2:47p
|High
Wed 8:41p
|Low
Thu 3:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 6:04a
|High
Wed 11:13a
|Low
Wed 6:30p
|High
Wed 11:35p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 9:17a
|Low
Wed 3:17p
|High
Wed 9:37p
|Low
Thu 3:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:06a
|Low
Wed 2:17p
|High
Wed 8:29p
|Low
Thu 2:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 8:36a
|Low
Wed 2:41p
|High
Wed 9:04p
|Low
Thu 3:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:12a
|Low
Wed 2:23p
|High
Wed 8:36p
|Low
Thu 2:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 9:14a
|Low
Wed 3:15p
|High
Wed 9:39p
|Low
Thu 3:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
