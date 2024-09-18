NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/18

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northeast

13 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 73°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 71° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:40am - 7:02pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:26a Low

Wed 2:51p High

Wed 8:48p Low

Thu 3:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:00a Low

Wed 2:15p High

Wed 8:22p Low

Thu 2:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:14a Low

Wed 2:27p High

Wed 8:36p Low

Thu 2:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:56a Low

Wed 2:19p High

Wed 8:18p Low

Thu 2:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:30a High

Wed 12:06p Low

Wed 6:56p High

Thu 12:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:20a Low

Wed 2:47p High

Wed 8:41p Low

Thu 3:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:04a High

Wed 11:13a Low

Wed 6:30p High

Wed 11:35p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:17a Low

Wed 3:17p High

Wed 9:37p Low

Thu 3:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:06a Low

Wed 2:17p High

Wed 8:29p Low

Thu 2:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:36a Low

Wed 2:41p High

Wed 9:04p Low

Thu 3:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:12a Low

Wed 2:23p High

Wed 8:36p Low

Thu 2:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:14a Low

Wed 3:15p High

Wed 9:39p Low

Thu 3:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

