NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/18

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/18

Warning sign in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
13 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature71° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:40am - 7:02pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:26a		Low
Wed 2:51p		High
Wed 8:48p		Low
Thu 3:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:00a		Low
Wed 2:15p		High
Wed 8:22p		Low
Thu 2:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:14a		Low
Wed 2:27p		High
Wed 8:36p		Low
Thu 2:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:56a		Low
Wed 2:19p		High
Wed 8:18p		Low
Thu 2:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:30a		High
Wed 12:06p		Low
Wed 6:56p		High
Thu 12:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:20a		Low
Wed 2:47p		High
Wed 8:41p		Low
Thu 3:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 6:04a		High
Wed 11:13a		Low
Wed 6:30p		High
Wed 11:35p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 9:17a		Low
Wed 3:17p		High
Wed 9:37p		Low
Thu 3:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:06a		Low
Wed 2:17p		High
Wed 8:29p		Low
Thu 2:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 8:36a		Low
Wed 2:41p		High
Wed 9:04p		Low
Thu 3:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:12a		Low
Wed 2:23p		High
Wed 8:36p		Low
Thu 2:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 9:14a		Low
Wed 3:15p		High
Wed 9:39p		Low
Thu 3:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM