NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/30

Allenhurst (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 7 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values up to 102 expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
12 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature78° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 9:38a		High
Sun 3:50p		Low
Sun 10:34p		High
Mon 4:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:02a		High
Sun 3:24p		Low
Sun 9:58p		High
Mon 3:46a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:14a		High
Sun 3:38p		Low
Sun 10:10p		High
Mon 4:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:06a		High
Sun 3:20p		Low
Sun 10:02p		High
Mon 3:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:51a		Low
Sun 1:43p		High
Sun 7:30p		Low
Mon 2:39a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:34a		High
Sun 3:49p		Low
Sun 10:31p		High
Mon 4:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 5:58a		Low
Sun 1:17p		High
Sun 6:37p		Low
Mon 2:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 10:06a		High
Sun 4:46p		Low
Sun 10:58p		High
Mon 5:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:06a		High
Sun 3:38p		Low
Sun 10:04p		High
Mon 4:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 9:29a		High
Sun 4:06p		Low
Sun 10:21p		High
Mon 4:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:14a		High
Sun 3:51p		Low
Sun 10:09p		High
Mon 4:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 10:05a		High
Sun 4:42p		Low
Sun 10:58p		High
Mon 5:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers and tstms, mainly in the evening.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

