NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/30
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 7 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values up to 102 expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
12 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 9:38a
|High
Sun 3:50p
|Low
Sun 10:34p
|High
Mon 4:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:02a
|High
Sun 3:24p
|Low
Sun 9:58p
|High
Mon 3:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:14a
|High
Sun 3:38p
|Low
Sun 10:10p
|High
Mon 4:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:06a
|High
Sun 3:20p
|Low
Sun 10:02p
|High
Mon 3:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:51a
|Low
Sun 1:43p
|High
Sun 7:30p
|Low
Mon 2:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:34a
|High
Sun 3:49p
|Low
Sun 10:31p
|High
Mon 4:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 5:58a
|Low
Sun 1:17p
|High
Sun 6:37p
|Low
Mon 2:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:06a
|High
Sun 4:46p
|Low
Sun 10:58p
|High
Mon 5:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:06a
|High
Sun 3:38p
|Low
Sun 10:04p
|High
Mon 4:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 9:29a
|High
Sun 4:06p
|Low
Sun 10:21p
|High
Mon 4:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:14a
|High
Sun 3:51p
|Low
Sun 10:09p
|High
Mon 4:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 10:05a
|High
Sun 4:42p
|Low
Sun 10:58p
|High
Mon 5:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers and tstms, mainly in the evening.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 2 ft at 4 seconds.
MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 6 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
