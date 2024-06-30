NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/30

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 7 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values up to 102 expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

12 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 74°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 78° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:38a High

Sun 3:50p Low

Sun 10:34p High

Mon 4:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:02a High

Sun 3:24p Low

Sun 9:58p High

Mon 3:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:14a High

Sun 3:38p Low

Sun 10:10p High

Mon 4:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:06a High

Sun 3:20p Low

Sun 10:02p High

Mon 3:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:51a Low

Sun 1:43p High

Sun 7:30p Low

Mon 2:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:34a High

Sun 3:49p Low

Sun 10:31p High

Mon 4:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 5:58a Low

Sun 1:17p High

Sun 6:37p Low

Mon 2:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:06a High

Sun 4:46p Low

Sun 10:58p High

Mon 5:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:06a High

Sun 3:38p Low

Sun 10:04p High

Mon 4:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:29a High

Sun 4:06p Low

Sun 10:21p High

Mon 4:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:14a High

Sun 3:51p Low

Sun 10:09p High

Mon 4:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:05a High

Sun 4:42p Low

Sun 10:58p High

Mon 5:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers and tstms, mainly in the evening.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

