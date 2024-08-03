NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/3

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values up to 102 expected.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature79° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset5:56am - 8:08pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 7:47a		Low
Sat 1:45p		High
Sat 8:01p		Low
Sun 2:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:21a		Low
Sat 1:09p		High
Sat 7:35p		Low
Sun 2:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:35a		Low
Sat 1:21p		High
Sat 7:49p		Low
Sun 2:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:17a		Low
Sat 1:13p		High
Sat 7:31p		Low
Sun 2:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:57a		High
Sat 11:27a		Low
Sat 5:50p		High
Sat 11:41p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:36a		Low
Sat 1:40p		High
Sat 7:54p		Low
Sun 2:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:31a		High
Sat 10:34a		Low
Sat 5:24p		High
Sat 10:48p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 8:26a		Low
Sat 2:09p		High
Sat 8:48p		Low
Sun 3:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:32a		Low
Sat 1:19p		High
Sat 7:47p		Low
Sun 2:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 7:55a		Low
Sat 1:38p		High
Sat 8:17p		Low
Sun 2:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:40a		Low
Sat 1:28p		High
Sat 8:01p		Low
Sun 2:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 8:37a		Low
Sat 2:19p		High
Sat 8:55p		Low
Sun 3:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

