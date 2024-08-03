NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/3
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values up to 102 expected.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 90°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:56am - 8:08pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:47a
|Low
Sat 1:45p
|High
Sat 8:01p
|Low
Sun 2:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:21a
|Low
Sat 1:09p
|High
Sat 7:35p
|Low
Sun 2:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:35a
|Low
Sat 1:21p
|High
Sat 7:49p
|Low
Sun 2:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:17a
|Low
Sat 1:13p
|High
Sat 7:31p
|Low
Sun 2:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:57a
|High
Sat 11:27a
|Low
Sat 5:50p
|High
Sat 11:41p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:36a
|Low
Sat 1:40p
|High
Sat 7:54p
|Low
Sun 2:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:31a
|High
Sat 10:34a
|Low
Sat 5:24p
|High
Sat 10:48p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:26a
|Low
Sat 2:09p
|High
Sat 8:48p
|Low
Sun 3:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:32a
|Low
Sat 1:19p
|High
Sat 7:47p
|Low
Sun 2:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:55a
|Low
Sat 1:38p
|High
Sat 8:17p
|Low
Sun 2:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:40a
|Low
Sat 1:28p
|High
Sat 8:01p
|Low
Sun 2:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:37a
|Low
Sat 2:19p
|High
Sat 8:55p
|Low
Sun 3:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
