NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/3

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values up to 102 expected.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 79° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 5:56am - 8:08pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:47a Low

Sat 1:45p High

Sat 8:01p Low

Sun 2:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:21a Low

Sat 1:09p High

Sat 7:35p Low

Sun 2:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:35a Low

Sat 1:21p High

Sat 7:49p Low

Sun 2:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:17a Low

Sat 1:13p High

Sat 7:31p Low

Sun 2:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:57a High

Sat 11:27a Low

Sat 5:50p High

Sat 11:41p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:36a Low

Sat 1:40p High

Sat 7:54p Low

Sun 2:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:31a High

Sat 10:34a Low

Sat 5:24p High

Sat 10:48p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:26a Low

Sat 2:09p High

Sat 8:48p Low

Sun 3:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:32a Low

Sat 1:19p High

Sat 7:47p Low

Sun 2:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:55a Low

Sat 1:38p High

Sat 8:17p Low

Sun 2:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:40a Low

Sat 1:28p High

Sat 8:01p Low

Sun 2:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:37a Low

Sat 2:19p High

Sat 8:55p Low

Sun 3:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

