NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/16

Beach entrance at the Sea. Hear. Now. festival in Asbury Park (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature71° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:05pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 6:50a		Low
Mon 1:03p		High
Mon 7:11p		Low
Tue 1:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:24a		Low
Mon 12:27p		High
Mon 6:45p		Low
Tue 1:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:38a		Low
Mon 12:39p		High
Mon 6:59p		Low
Tue 1:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:20a		Low
Mon 12:31p		High
Mon 6:41p		Low
Tue 1:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:30a		Low
Mon 5:08p		High
Mon 10:51p		Low
Tue 5:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:40a		Low
Mon 12:58p		High
Mon 7:02p		Low
Tue 1:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 9:37a		Low
Mon 4:42p		High
Mon 9:58p		Low
Tue 5:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 7:38a		Low
Mon 1:29p		High
Mon 8:00p		Low
Tue 2:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:27a		Low
Mon 12:30p		High
Mon 6:50p		Low
Tue 1:11a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 6:52a		Low
Mon 12:52p		High
Mon 7:26p		Low
Tue 1:37a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:35a		Low
Mon 12:38p		High
Mon 6:59p		Low
Tue 1:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 7:34a		Low
Mon 1:30p		High
Mon 8:00p		Low
Tue 2:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

