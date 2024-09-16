NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/16
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:05pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 6:50a
|Low
Mon 1:03p
|High
Mon 7:11p
|Low
Tue 1:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:24a
|Low
Mon 12:27p
|High
Mon 6:45p
|Low
Tue 1:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:38a
|Low
Mon 12:39p
|High
Mon 6:59p
|Low
Tue 1:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:20a
|Low
Mon 12:31p
|High
Mon 6:41p
|Low
Tue 1:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:30a
|Low
Mon 5:08p
|High
Mon 10:51p
|Low
Tue 5:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:40a
|Low
Mon 12:58p
|High
Mon 7:02p
|Low
Tue 1:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 9:37a
|Low
Mon 4:42p
|High
Mon 9:58p
|Low
Tue 5:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 7:38a
|Low
Mon 1:29p
|High
Mon 8:00p
|Low
Tue 2:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:27a
|Low
Mon 12:30p
|High
Mon 6:50p
|Low
Tue 1:11a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 6:52a
|Low
Mon 12:52p
|High
Mon 7:26p
|Low
Tue 1:37a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:35a
|Low
Mon 12:38p
|High
Mon 6:59p
|Low
Tue 1:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 7:34a
|Low
Mon 1:30p
|High
Mon 8:00p
|Low
Tue 2:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
