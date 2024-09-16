NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/16

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

10 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 71° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:05pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:50a Low

Mon 1:03p High

Mon 7:11p Low

Tue 1:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:24a Low

Mon 12:27p High

Mon 6:45p Low

Tue 1:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:38a Low

Mon 12:39p High

Mon 6:59p Low

Tue 1:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:20a Low

Mon 12:31p High

Mon 6:41p Low

Tue 1:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:30a Low

Mon 5:08p High

Mon 10:51p Low

Tue 5:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:40a Low

Mon 12:58p High

Mon 7:02p Low

Tue 1:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:37a Low

Mon 4:42p High

Mon 9:58p Low

Tue 5:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 7:38a Low

Mon 1:29p High

Mon 8:00p Low

Tue 2:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:27a Low

Mon 12:30p High

Mon 6:50p Low

Tue 1:11a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:52a Low

Mon 12:52p High

Mon 7:26p Low

Tue 1:37a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:35a Low

Mon 12:38p High

Mon 6:59p Low

Tue 1:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:34a Low

Mon 1:30p High

Mon 8:00p Low

Tue 2:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

