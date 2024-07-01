NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/1

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 1 p.m. Monday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the North

16 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

14 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 73°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 72° - 81° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:34a High

Mon 4:49p Low

Mon 11:33p High

Tue 5:16a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:58a High

Mon 4:23p Low

Mon 10:57p High

Tue 4:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:10a High

Mon 4:37p Low

Mon 11:09p High

Tue 5:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:02a High

Mon 4:19p Low

Mon 11:01p High

Tue 4:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:52a Low

Mon 2:39p High

Mon 8:29p Low

Tue 3:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:28a High

Mon 4:46p Low

Mon 11:31p High

Tue 5:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:59a Low

Mon 2:13p High

Mon 7:36p Low

Tue 3:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:00a Low

Mon 10:58a High

Mon 5:43p Low

Tue 12:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:03a High

Mon 4:37p Low

Mon 11:08p High

Tue 5:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:23a High

Mon 5:04p Low

Mon 11:25p High

Tue 5:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:09a High

Mon 4:52p Low

Mon 11:15p High

Tue 5:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:06a Low

Mon 11:00a High

Mon 5:41p Low

Tue 12:04a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

