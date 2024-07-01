NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/1
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 1 p.m. Monday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
16 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
14 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 73°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 81°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:34a
|High
Mon 4:49p
|Low
Mon 11:33p
|High
Tue 5:16a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:58a
|High
Mon 4:23p
|Low
Mon 10:57p
|High
Tue 4:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:10a
|High
Mon 4:37p
|Low
Mon 11:09p
|High
Tue 5:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:02a
|High
Mon 4:19p
|Low
Mon 11:01p
|High
Tue 4:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:52a
|Low
Mon 2:39p
|High
Mon 8:29p
|Low
Tue 3:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:28a
|High
Mon 4:46p
|Low
Mon 11:31p
|High
Tue 5:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 6:59a
|Low
Mon 2:13p
|High
Mon 7:36p
|Low
Tue 3:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:00a
|Low
Mon 10:58a
|High
Mon 5:43p
|Low
Tue 12:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:03a
|High
Mon 4:37p
|Low
Mon 11:08p
|High
Tue 5:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:23a
|High
Mon 5:04p
|Low
Mon 11:25p
|High
Tue 5:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:09a
|High
Mon 4:52p
|Low
Mon 11:15p
|High
Tue 5:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:06a
|Low
Mon 11:00a
|High
Mon 5:41p
|Low
Tue 12:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia