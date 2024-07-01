NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/1

Asbury Park (Maggie McCarthy, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 1 p.m. Monday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
16 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
14 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 73°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature72° - 81°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 10:34a		High
Mon 4:49p		Low
Mon 11:33p		High
Tue 5:16a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:58a		High
Mon 4:23p		Low
Mon 10:57p		High
Tue 4:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:10a		High
Mon 4:37p		Low
Mon 11:09p		High
Tue 5:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:02a		High
Mon 4:19p		Low
Mon 11:01p		High
Tue 4:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:52a		Low
Mon 2:39p		High
Mon 8:29p		Low
Tue 3:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:28a		High
Mon 4:46p		Low
Mon 11:31p		High
Tue 5:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 6:59a		Low
Mon 2:13p		High
Mon 7:36p		Low
Tue 3:12a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:00a		Low
Mon 10:58a		High
Mon 5:43p		Low
Tue 12:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:03a		High
Mon 4:37p		Low
Mon 11:08p		High
Tue 5:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 10:23a		High
Mon 5:04p		Low
Mon 11:25p		High
Tue 5:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:09a		High
Mon 4:52p		Low
Mon 11:15p		High
Tue 5:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:06a		Low
Mon 11:00a		High
Mon 5:41p		Low
Tue 12:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

