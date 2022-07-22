NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/22
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity will create a maximum Heat Index values of 100-105. The highest temperatures and Heat Indices are expected to occur on Sunday. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|83° - 96°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:44am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 9:48a
|High
Fri 4:02p
|Low
Fri 10:49p
|High
Sat 4:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:12a
|High
Fri 3:36p
|Low
Fri 10:13p
|High
Sat 3:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:24a
|High
Fri 3:50p
|Low
Fri 10:25p
|High
Sat 4:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:16a
|High
Fri 3:32p
|Low
Fri 10:17p
|High
Sat 3:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:09a
|Low
Fri 1:53p
|High
Fri 7:42p
|Low
Sat 2:54a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:46a
|High
Fri 4:06p
|Low
Fri 10:45p
|High
Sat 4:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 6:16a
|Low
Fri 1:27p
|High
Fri 6:49p
|Low
Sat 2:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 10:08a
|High
Fri 4:43p
|Low
Fri 11:06p
|High
Sat 5:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:24a
|High
Fri 3:58p
|Low
Fri 10:26p
|High
Sat 4:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 9:36a
|High
Fri 4:16p
|Low
Fri 10:40p
|High
Sat 4:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:28a
|High
Fri 4:15p
|Low
Fri 10:34p
|High
Sat 4:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 10:20a
|High
Fri 4:58p
|Low
Fri 11:24p
|High
Sat 5:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Tstms likely.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.