💲 OceanFirst Bank settles claims of lending discrimination in minority neighborhoods

💲 Federal investigators say members of Black, Hispanic and Asian neighborhoods were denied credit

💲 Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties impacted

OceanFirst Bank has agreed to pay a multi-million dollar fine to settle allegations of lending discrimination that impacted minority neighborhoods in Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean County, New Jersey.

The practice is known as 'redlining' which denied credit services to Black, Hispanic and Asian neighborhoods, federal prosecutors claimed.

Redlining is an illegal practice in which lenders avoid providing credit services to individuals living in communities of color because of the race, color or national origin of residents in those communities.

Specifically, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says OceanFirst Bank denied mortgage loans to individuals living in predominantly minority communities and discouraged people from seeking credit in those communities.

"Redlining creates an unequal playing field that unfairly prevents many persons of color from achieving the American dream of home ownership," Sellinger said in a statement, "this type of systemic and intentional discrimination cannot and will not be tolerated."

The investigation began in October 2021, when OceanFirst's regulator alerted federal investigators including the Justice Department and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that OceanFirst disproportionately focused its outreach and advertising on majority-white communities, placed its branches in majority-white neighborhoods, and closed its only branches in the majority-Black, Hispanic, and Asian neighborhoods in those counties.

OceanFirst Bank will pay a large fine

Under terms of the settlement announced this week, OceanFirst Bank has agreed to pay over $15 million and reform its lending practices.

OceanFirst Bank has agreed to the following:

✔ Invest at least $14 million in a loan subsidy fund to increase access to home mortgage, home improvement, and home refinance loans for residents of majority-Black, Hispanic, and Asian neighborhoods in Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties

✔ Spend $400,000 on community partnerships to provide services related to credit, consumer financial education, homeownership, and foreclosure prevention for residents of predominantly Black, Hispanic, and Asian neighborhoods in those counties

✔ Spend $700,000 on advertising, outreach, consumer financial education, and credit counseling focused on predominantly Black, Hispanic, and Asian neighborhoods in those counties

✔ Open a loan production office and maintain the bank’s recently opened full-service branch, both located in predominantly Black, Hispanic, and Asian neighborhoods in those counties, with at least one mortgage loan officer assigned to each location

✔ Conduct a community credit needs assessment, evaluate its fair lending compliance management systems, and conduct staff trainings on fair lending

✔ Hire a director of community lending who will oversee the continued development of home mortgage lending in communities of color

Federal prosecutors say officials with OceanFirst Bank cooperated fully with their investigation.

Acting U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Adrianne Todman applauded the settlement.

"Together with our partners at the Justice Department, HUD remains committed to enforcing the Fair Housing Act by rooting out all forms of discrimination in housing," Todman said, "Today’s announcement underscores our shared commitment to achieving justice and creating equitable opportunities for Americans, particularly those who have historically been denied access."

