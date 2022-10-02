NJ 101.5 Big Joe talent show winner sure to wow ‘The Voice’ viewers on TV this week

New Jersey's own Manuela Maria from Howell, who won the 2021 Big Joe Jersey Talent Show, goes for the big money on the TV program "The Voice" Monday, Oct. 3 on NBC. The show starts 8 p.m.

Manuela Maria, who performs as Manu, blew away the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show judges in August of 2021 with songs including Lady Gaga's Shallow. See one of her videos below.

Academy Award winner Franke Previte, who was a judge at the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show, put Manuela Maria's performance at the top of the talented contestants competing for big prizes.

We're proud of her and we wish Manuela Maria continued success in going forward and showing the millions of people in America her amazing talent.

Good luck and thanks for making us proud here in New Jersey!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

