Newark police break up cockfights at social club

NEWARK — Police took arrested two men and rounded up 45 roosters during a raid on an illegal cock fighting event on Saturday.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said Noralberto Orengo, 53, and William Aviles, 53, both of Newark were arrested at the El Cacique Social Club on North 6th Street were charged after police got an tip that the event was going on. Ambrose said Aviles worked as the business manager of the club.

The NJ SPCA helped police gather up the roosters, but five died from their injuries, according to Ambrose.

Ambrose encouraged residents to continue reporting incidents to the proper authorities. "I will ensure the police division is relentless keeping these types of locations closed," he said. "Most of these locations are the catalyst for other criminal activity taking place or will take place," the Director said.

Orengo and Aviles were both charged with management of receiving money for admission of a person to a place kept for the purpose of fighting a living animal, permit the fighting of a living animal, and permitting a place owned to be used as such.

Ambrose said anyone with information about any crime should call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

