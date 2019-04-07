Newark 3-vehicle crash involves 4 adults and 3 kids, police say

NEWARK — A New York school bus and two vehicles collided at a city intersection late Sunday morning, sending three kids and four adults for medical treatment, according to police.

The crash happened at Broad St. and Kinney St. around 11 a.m. and all drivers remained at the scene, Newark Police said. No life threatening injuries were reported but those involved were taken to the hospital on complaints of pain.

The bus involved had the NY license plate "43438 BB."

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News the bus was parked at the time of the crash and no was on board the bus.

