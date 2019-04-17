New York Giants 2019 season schedule is allegedly out

Start spreading the news and planning your trips, the New York Giants 2019 schedule is out . The schedule isn't officially out until 8 P.M. but northjersey.com has it already, saying that it was, "provided to NorthJersey.com and USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey by a source with knowledge of the slate." As usual, they will open in Dallas against the Cowboys, September 8th (I think it's an NFL law) and close against the Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 29 which hopefully will make for an important game with playoff implications. In between highlights include their home opener will be against the Buffalo Bills, a Thursday night visit to New England on Oct 10, a Monday night hosting Dallas on Nov 4th and a visit to Chicago on November 24h. What's missing? No Sunday night games. You'll have to get your Al and Chris fix another way.

Of note in between,

Here is your alleged New York Giants 2019 schedule:

Week 1, Sept. 8 @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 2, Sept. 15 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 3, Sept. 22 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 4, Sept. 29 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m.

Week 5, Oct. 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 6, Oct. 10 (Thursday night) @ New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m.

Week 7, Oct. 20 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.

Week 8, Oct. 27 @ Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Week 9, Nov. 4 (Monday night) vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m.

Week 10, Nov. 10 @ New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 11, Nov. 17 BYE

Week 12, Nov. 24 @ Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 13, Dec. 1 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Week 14, Dec. 9 (Monday night) @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15, Dec. 15 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 16, Dec. 22 @ Washington Redskins, 1 p.m.

Week 17, Dec. 29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

