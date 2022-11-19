New Year’s Day pajama brunch at Killarney’s in Hamilton, NJ

Now this is my kind of brunch.

Popular Hamilton (Mercer County) pub, Killarney's Publick House, is once again hosting a New Year's Day Pajama Brunch. You can just roll out of bed and go. Make sure you brush your teeth and your hair first though.

Don't worry, it's not too early after you ring in the New Year the night before. It's from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., buffet style and DJ Jimmy G will be there, too.

It's a popular event, so tell your friends and book your reservation now. Call (609) 586-1166 or email Nicole@Killarneyspublickhouse.com. I'm sure it will fill up fast so don't wait.

The night before, Killarney's is hosting a Masquerade Party for New Year's Eve at 9 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

There are a few other fun events happening at Killarney's Publick House in the month of December.

Breakfast with Santa will be happening on Dec. 3 and 10. There are 2 seatings. The first one is at 9 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m. Reservations are required. This will book up quickly so make your reservation today. Bring your children to meet the jolly guy and tell him their holiday wishes.

Killarney's Customer Appreciation Event is Dec. 9 from 3-6 p.m.

Your kids will love Santa's Workshop on Dec. 19 from 6-9 p.m. Make a reservation and bring the family to eat. The kids will make a holiday craft to bring home. Fun.

For more information and to make reservations for these events, call (609) 586 -1166 or email Nicole@Killarneyspublickhouse.com.

Happy Holidays. It's the season of fun.

2022 Christmas TV and Movie Specials Tis’ the season to snuggle up and watch your favorite Christmas themed shows and movies. Lift up your holiday spirit and check out the top Christmas TV specials and enjoy some of your favorite holiday classics.