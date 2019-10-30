New underground taproom opening at Philly supermarket

An article on Pennlive.com says that when a new Giant Heirloom Market opens next month in Philadelphia, it will have a very unique feature — an underground taproom.

Unlike traditional Giant grocery stores in Pennsylvania, Pennlive.com says Giant Heirloom Markets offer "locally made products, fresh produce and goods under the store’s Nature’s Promise brand."

This new Giant Heirloom Market, which the article says is scheduled to open on Nov. 15, will be located on North 2nd Street and will feature an underground taproom that will offer "more than 40 craft beers, hard seltzers, wines and hard kombucha on tap."

The article also says that the taproom will feature "classic arcade games, shuffleboard and a Scrabble Wall."