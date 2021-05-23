New Jersey Wine Festivals celebrates Jersey wine
Temperatures are on the rise and the weather is perfect for outdoor events. I enjoyed a nice glass of wine and I noticed that there are a few wine festivals coming up in New Jersey. Most of them will be featuring the very best in New Jersey wine from New Jersey Vineyards.
New Jersey wines are better and of higher quality than what I experienced 15 years ago.Vintners have paid more attention to soil and a better adaptation to New Jersey weather conditions. These changes have made New Jersey wines more palatable.
So I encourage you to go out and enjoy a glass of wine and all the enjoyment that New Jersey wine festivals have to offer. Here are some upcoming wine festivals in New Jersey.
Sunday, May 23rd, Pour Into Summer Wine Festival
Pacific Ave, Wildwood NJ
Get Ready to "Sip. Savor. Celebrate". Featuring great area wines.
Go to newjerseywineevents.com. Tickets at the gate are cash only.
Saturday, May 29th, Wine and Live Music With South 47
500 University Boulevard, Summit, NJ
Runs Saturday 7-10 PM, 10 dollar cover charge, Seating to be held in pasture
Saturday, June 5th & 6th, Jazz and Wine Festival at Tranquillity Farms
Green Township, NJ
Featuring Farm activities, crafts, live music, and Jersey wines!
June 20th, Father's Day Dinner & Wine Tasting at Four Sisters Winery
Country Road 519 in Belvidere, New Jersey
Come celebrate Father's Day in grand style at Four Sisters Winery paying tribute to dads during their annual dinner including pork and ribs.
Also support local New Jersey Winery's here's a few.
Alba Vineyard
269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Road
Milford NJ
Website
Cape May Winery & Vineyard
711 Townbank Road
Cape May, NJ 08204
Website
Coda Rossa Winery
1526 Dutch Mill Road
Franklinville, NJ 08322
Website
Cream Ridge Winery
145 Rt 539
Cream Ridge, NJ 08514
Website
Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery
600 South Railroad Ave
Rio Grande, NJ 08246
Website
Heritage Vineyards
480 Mullica Hill Rd.
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
Website
Hopewell Valley Vineyards
46 Yard Road
Pennington NJ 08534
Website
Iron Plow Vineyards
26750 Mount Pleasant Rd
Columbus, NJ
Website
Plagido's Winery
570 N. First Rd.,
Hammonton, NJ
Website
Renault Winery
72 N. Breman Avenue
Egg Harbor/Galloway, NJ 08215
Website
Sharrott Winery
370 South Egg Harbor Rd
Hammonton, NJ
Website
Terhune Orchards Vineyard & Winery
330 Cold Soil Road
Princeton, NJ 08540
Website
Tomasello Winery
225 N. White Horse Pike
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Website
Unionville Vineyards
9 Rocktown Road
Ringoes, NJ, 08551
Website
Valenzano Winery
1090 Route 206
Shamong, NJ 08088
Website
Villa Milagro Vineyards
33 Warren Glen Road
Finnesville, NJ
Website
Willow Creek Farm & Winery
168 Stevens St.,
West Cape May, NJ
Website
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.