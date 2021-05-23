New Jersey Wine Festivals celebrates Jersey wine

Stockbyte, ThinkStock

Temperatures are on the rise and the weather is perfect for outdoor events. I enjoyed a nice glass of wine and I noticed that there are a few wine festivals coming up in New Jersey. Most of them will be featuring the very best in New Jersey wine from New Jersey Vineyards.

New Jersey wines are better and of higher quality than what I experienced 15 years ago.Vintners have paid more attention to soil and a better adaptation to New Jersey weather conditions. These changes have made New Jersey wines more palatable.

Get the NJ 101.5 app

So I encourage you to go out and enjoy a glass of wine and all the enjoyment that New Jersey wine festivals have to offer. Here are some upcoming wine festivals in New Jersey.

via newjerseywineevents.com

Sunday, May 23rd, Pour Into Summer Wine Festival

Pacific Ave, Wildwood NJ

Get Ready to "Sip. Savor. Celebrate". Featuring great area wines.

Go to newjerseywineevents.com. Tickets at the gate are cash only.

 

eventbrite.com

Saturday, May 29th, Wine and Live Music With South 47

500 University Boulevard, Summit, NJ

Runs Saturday 7-10 PM, 10 dollar cover charge, Seating to be held in pasture

 

Saturday, June 5th & 6th, Jazz and Wine Festival at Tranquillity Farms

Green Township, NJ

Featuring Farm activities, crafts, live music, and Jersey wines!

 

foursisterswinery.com

 

June 20th, Father's Day Dinner & Wine Tasting at Four Sisters Winery

Country Road 519 in Belvidere, New Jersey

Come celebrate Father's Day in grand style at Four Sisters Winery paying tribute to dads during their annual dinner including pork and ribs.

Also support local New Jersey Winery's here's a few.

Alba Vineyard
269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Road
Milford NJ
Website

Cape May Winery & Vineyard
711 Townbank Road
Cape May, NJ 08204
Website

Coda Rossa Winery
1526 Dutch Mill Road
Franklinville, NJ 08322
Website

Cream Ridge Winery
145 Rt 539
Cream Ridge, NJ 08514
Website

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery
600 South Railroad Ave
Rio Grande, NJ 08246
Website

Heritage Vineyards
480 Mullica Hill Rd.
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
Website

Hopewell Valley Vineyards
46 Yard Road
Pennington NJ 08534
Website

Iron Plow Vineyards
26750 Mount Pleasant Rd
Columbus, NJ
Website

Plagido's Winery
570 N. First Rd.,
Hammonton, NJ
Website

Renault Winery
72 N. Breman Avenue
Egg Harbor/Galloway, NJ 08215
Website

Sharrott Winery
370 South Egg Harbor Rd
Hammonton, NJ
Website

Terhune Orchards Vineyard & Winery
330 Cold Soil Road
Princeton, NJ 08540
Website

Tomasello Winery
225 N. White Horse Pike
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Website
Unionville Vineyards
9 Rocktown Road
Ringoes, NJ, 08551
Website

Valenzano Winery
1090 Route 206
Shamong, NJ 08088
Website

Villa Milagro Vineyards
33 Warren Glen Road
Finnesville, NJ
Website

Willow Creek Farm & Winery
168 Stevens St.,
West Cape May, NJ
Website

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

THE DEFINITIVE LIST OF THE SWEETEST ICE CREAM PARLORS IN MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES

Filed Under: Big Joe Henry, Things to Do in New Jersey, Wine, Wine Festival
Categories: Big Joe Henry Show, Talking About ..., Weekends
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top