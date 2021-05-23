New Jersey Wine Festivals celebrates Jersey wine

Temperatures are on the rise and the weather is perfect for outdoor events. I enjoyed a nice glass of wine and I noticed that there are a few wine festivals coming up in New Jersey. Most of them will be featuring the very best in New Jersey wine from New Jersey Vineyards.

New Jersey wines are better and of higher quality than what I experienced 15 years ago.Vintners have paid more attention to soil and a better adaptation to New Jersey weather conditions. These changes have made New Jersey wines more palatable.

So I encourage you to go out and enjoy a glass of wine and all the enjoyment that New Jersey wine festivals have to offer. Here are some upcoming wine festivals in New Jersey.

via newjerseywineevents.com

Sunday, May 23rd, Pour Into Summer Wine Festival

Pacific Ave, Wildwood NJ

Get Ready to "Sip. Savor. Celebrate". Featuring great area wines.

Go to newjerseywineevents.com. Tickets at the gate are cash only.

eventbrite.com

Saturday, May 29th, Wine and Live Music With South 47

500 University Boulevard, Summit, NJ

Runs Saturday 7-10 PM, 10 dollar cover charge, Seating to be held in pasture

Saturday, June 5th & 6th, Jazz and Wine Festival at Tranquillity Farms

Green Township, NJ

Featuring Farm activities, crafts, live music, and Jersey wines!

foursisterswinery.com

June 20th, Father's Day Dinner & Wine Tasting at Four Sisters Winery

Country Road 519 in Belvidere, New Jersey

Come celebrate Father's Day in grand style at Four Sisters Winery paying tribute to dads during their annual dinner including pork and ribs.

Also support local New Jersey Winery's here's a few.

Alba Vineyard

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Road

Milford NJ

Website Cape May Winery & Vineyard

711 Townbank Road

Cape May, NJ 08204

Website Coda Rossa Winery

1526 Dutch Mill Road

Franklinville, NJ 08322

Website Cream Ridge Winery

145 Rt 539

Cream Ridge, NJ 08514

Website

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 South Railroad Ave

Rio Grande, NJ 08246

Website Heritage Vineyards

480 Mullica Hill Rd.

Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

Website Hopewell Valley Vineyards

46 Yard Road

Pennington NJ 08534

Website Iron Plow Vineyards

26750 Mount Pleasant Rd

Columbus, NJ

Website Plagido's Winery

570 N. First Rd.,

Hammonton, NJ

Website Renault Winery

72 N. Breman Avenue

Egg Harbor/Galloway, NJ 08215

Website Sharrott Winery

370 South Egg Harbor Rd

Hammonton, NJ

Website Terhune Orchards Vineyard & Winery

330 Cold Soil Road

Princeton, NJ 08540

Website

Tomasello Winery

225 N. White Horse Pike

Hammonton, NJ 08037

Website

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Road

Ringoes, NJ, 08551

Website

Valenzano Winery

1090 Route 206

Shamong, NJ 08088

Website

Villa Milagro Vineyards

33 Warren Glen Road

Finnesville, NJ

Website

Willow Creek Farm & Winery

168 Stevens St.,

West Cape May, NJ

Website

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.