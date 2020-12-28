New Jersey toy store featured in TV series

A Mays Landing toy store is featured in season 2 of the series A Toy Store Near You, which is streaming now.

The show highlights local toy stores around the country that are swimming against the tide of big box stores. The Mays Landing store is called Farpoint Toys and Collectibles and, according to The Press of Atlantic City, is owned by Justin and Penelope Daniels and features both vintage and new toys. It’s motto is “From retro to right now.”

As explained in Icon vs. Icon, the show “explores one of the wackiest-yet-tight-knit communities in pop culture and how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted these beloved small businesses, and the unique personalities behind them.” Series producer Brian Volk-Weiss told TVInsider he wasn’t that familiar with Farpoint before making the show, but now, “I would now argue it gets an honorable mention on my bucket list. I will definitely go there once before I die.”

If you’re looking for a vintage GI Joe (from back when he was big and sturdy), they have it. A rare Naboo Star Wars fighter? Sure they have one. They also have oddities like the original 1979 Star Wars radio commercial on vinyl. Other vinyl, cassettes, and CDs are available in their Ebay online store. Their website is farpointtoys.com.

Paul’s Toy Room in Parlin was featured in the first season of the series. The show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, and Youtube among others.

