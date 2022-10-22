New restaurant in NJ cooks up the most over-the-top menu

Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to dessert right?

There are a ton of phenomenal places around New Jersey to get some one-of-a-kind desserts.

You have Coney Waffle, which serves up some of the craziest milkshakes you'll ever see, the Tuckahoe Inn has some great bread pudding, and of course, you can't go wrong with a slice of cake from a diner.

That being said, there's a restaurant opening up a second location in the Garden State that takes sweets to a whole new level.

When I say sweets, too, I don't just mean desserts!

This place whips up some absolutely decadent-looking multi-colored pancakes, a huge variety of hot chocolates, and crazy-looking breakfast sandwiches.

There's already one location in New Jersey, in Atlantic City, and just looking at the menu is enough to make my mouth water.

Between the waffles, crepes, and monster milkshakes, this restaurant also serves tasty-looking burgers, pasta, and sandwiches.

If you're really looking to go above and beyond, you can order a 24-karat gold burger that's served with a gold-coated milkshake and gold-coated fries.

If you're curious, the gold-coated burger will run you $150 bucks.

So what restaurant is opening a second location that really dives into the over-the-top, and decadent?

Prepare your glutinous side, and maybe your wallet, when you check out The Sugar Factory, opening in Cherry Hill.

They have one location open already in Atlantic City and are getting ready to open a second location in Cherry Hill New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

October 19th is the new location's grand opening at 923 Haddonfield Road in Towne Place at Garden State Park reports NJ.com.

Here's that $150 gold-plated burger, wow!

If a gold-plated burger isn't quite your thing, how about having some multi-colored sliders and a Cookie Monster Make-A-Wish milkshake?

If you plan on checking this place out, I recommend you try and make a reservation.

I'd love to try this place, but don't know if I can justify spending that much money on a burger, milkshake, and beer especially when there are so many great little mom-and-pop places around Ocean County.

That being said, if you're planning on heading out and giving them a try you have to let me know what you think!

